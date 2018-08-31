July core industries output at 6.6%

Output of the eight core industries stood at 6.6 percent in July against 7.6 percent (month on month).

The June eight core industries growth was revised from 6.7 percent to 7.6 percent.

The output for steel in July grew 6 percent against a growth of 3.4 percent in June.

Cement output for July grew 10.8 percent against 13.2 percent rise in June.

The electricity output grew 4.8 percent versus 8.4 percent rise (MoM).

The coal sector output grew 9.7 percent against 11.5 percent (MoM) while the crude output slowed from 3.4 percent to 5.4 percent (MoM).

July natural gas output came in at 5.2 percent against 2.7 percent (MoM) while the July petroleum and refinery products output grew 12.3 percent against a rise of 12.1 percent (MoM).

Fertilisers output grew 1.3 percent in July, as compared to a rise of 1 percent (MoM).