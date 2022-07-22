JSW Steel cuts FY23 planned capex to Rs 15,000 crore from Rs 20,000 crore citing market conditions

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel Ltd has slashed its planned capex for FY23 to Rs 15,000 crore from Rs 20,000 crore stated earlier in view of challenging market conditions, the JSW group steel maker said on July 22 in a statement.

At the beginning of the fiscal, the company had announced a Rs 20,00 capex, of which Rs 3,702 crore was spent in the first quarter of 2023-24. The company has maintained its FY23 production guidance at 25 million tonnes.

“Considering the current market conditions, the company expects to calibrate its capex spend to Rs 15,000 crores for FY23,” the company said in a statement.

The steel maker said the global economic outlook has weakened due to high inflation across most economies, with elevated energy and food prices affecting consumption. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and frequent COVID-related lockdowns in China have disrupted global supply chains and caused spikes in energy prices.

“High inflation and energy costs are having some impact on domestic consumption. Policy rate tightening by the RBI and global central banks along with slowing global growth could impact near-term GDP growth,” the company said in the statement.

