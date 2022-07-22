English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    JSW Steel cuts FY23 planned capex to Rs 15,000 crore from Rs 20,000 crore citing market conditions

    The global economic outlook has weakened due to high inflation across most economies, with elevated energy and food prices affecting consumption, the steel maker said

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel Ltd has slashed its planned capex for FY23 to Rs 15,000 crore from Rs 20,000 crore stated earlier in view of challenging market conditions, the JSW group steel maker said on July 22 in a statement.

    At the beginning of the fiscal, the company had announced a Rs 20,00 capex, of which Rs 3,702 crore was spent in the first quarter of 2023-24. The company has maintained its FY23 production guidance at 25 million tonnes. 

    “Considering the current market conditions, the company expects to calibrate its capex spend to Rs 15,000 crores for FY23,” the company said in a statement. 

    The steel maker said the global economic outlook has weakened due to high inflation across most economies, with elevated energy and food prices affecting consumption. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and frequent COVID-related lockdowns in China have disrupted global supply chains and caused spikes in energy prices. 

    “High inflation and energy costs are having some impact on domestic consumption. Policy rate tightening by the RBI and global central banks along with slowing global growth could impact near-term GDP growth,” the company said in the statement.

    Close

    Related stories

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #capex #JSW Steel #metal
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 06:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.