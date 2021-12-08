MARKET NEWS

English
JPMorgan says 2022 to see full global economic recovery

The bank's outlook report for next year said new vaccines and therapeutics would result in a "strong cyclical recovery, a return of global mobility, and a release of pent-up demand from consumers.

Reuters
December 08, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

US investment bank JP Morgan predicted on Wednesday that 2022 will mark the end of the coronavirus pandemic and see a full global economic recovery.

Marko Kolanovic, its Chief Global Markets Strategist & Co-Head of Global Research, said the bank expected the US S&P 500 to rise nearly 8 percent to 5050 points, emerging market stocks to surge 18 percent and 10-year US Treasury yields - a key driver of global borrowing costs - to rise to 2.25 percent by the end of 2022.

"Our view is that 2022 will be the year of a full global recovery, an end of the pandemic, and a return to normal economic and market conditions we had prior to the COVID-19 outbreak," Kolanovic said.
Reuters
#Business #Economy #JP Morgan
first published: Dec 8, 2021 08:39 pm

