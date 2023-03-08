 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

JPMorgan expects another busy year for dealmakers in India

Bloomberg
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

India sealed its busiest M&A year ever with about $191 billion worth of transactions in 2022, bucking a global slump in deal activity, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Vehicles travel along a road in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. India is scheduled to release consumer price index (CPI) figures on Jan. 12. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Dealmakers in India should expect another strong year for mergers and acquisitions as investors and firms diversify into the South Asian nation, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

India sealed its busiest M&A year ever with about $191 billion worth of transactions in 2022, bucking a global slump in deal activity, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While it’s unlikely for the country to repeat such a high mark this year, there will be decent deal flow to keep the bankers busy, said Nitin Maheshwari, JPMorgan’s head of M&A for India.

“More capital will continue to flow into India which is the biggest market for some global sponsors,” Maheshwari said in an interview. Various trends could work in favor of the South Asian country, he said, such as competitive markets in Australia and Japan as well as the challenges of capital deployment in China.