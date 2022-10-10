English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: World Mental Health Day: Tips to deal with anxiety
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    JP Morgan snub to Indian bonds to have limited macro, market impact: Economist

    There is not much evidence to suggest that inclusion in bond indices has a major impact on local financial markets, the economist said.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 10, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    The recent announcement that India’s local-currency bonds will not be included in the JP Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index for the time being will have limited macro and market impact, according to an economist.

    “Speculation that India’s inclusion in the bond index was imminent has not led to any notable pick-up in inflows. Therefore, it is unlikely that the snub means a sharp reversal,” Shilan Shah, Senior India Economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

    The decision to hold off from adding Indian bonds to the index centres mainly on technical issues that need resolving and could “dent the pride of the government, for which bond index inclusion has long been an explicit policy aim”, he said.

    The government will now presumably redouble efforts to iron out these issues, Shah said.

    JPMorgan retained the country’s bonds on its watch list last week, defying expectations that the Indian bonds would be added to the index. Earlier this month, the London Stock Exchange Group that manages the FTSE indices had said that it would continue to keep Indian bonds under watch for inclusion into the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index.

    Close

    Related stories

    Going ahead, the bigger determinant of Indian bond yields will be the outlook for domestic and global monetary policy, the economist said.

    With developed market central banks in a hawkish mood and the Reserve Bank of India also likely to tighten by a bit more than the consensus expects, there is scope for a further small rise in the 10-year local bond yields over the next three to six months, Shah said.

    Bond yields should fall back next year as growth comes off the boil, inflation gradually eases and the RBI and other central banks, including the Federal Reserve, take their feet off the brakes.

    There is not much evidence to suggest that inclusion in bond indices has a major impact on local financial markets, the economist said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bond index #Bonds #Economy #FTSE #JP Morgan
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 12:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.