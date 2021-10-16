MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Joe Biden administration, US companies welcomed economic reforms by India: Nirmala Sitharaman

''The reforms that we've undertaken, particularly the steps taken for the withdrawal of the retrospective tax has been mentioned by the United States Administration as a very positive step,'' she said.

PTI
October 16, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here said the Biden Administration and leaders from the corporate sector in the US have welcomed recent economic reforms introduced by her government.

''The reforms that we've undertaken, particularly the steps taken for the withdrawal of the retrospective tax has been mentioned by the United States Administration as a very positive step,'' she said.

''The businesses with whom we have been interacting have also welcomed that decision,'' Sitharaman told reporters here at the conclusion of the Washington DC-leg of her US trip.

From here, she will go to New York for an interactive session with the business community before flying back home. She started her week-long trip from Boston.

''Many of them (businesses) thought it was bold and even though it took some time to come. We have also explained that they were legal compulsions before which we had to wait because some of the litigations which were going on had to come to a logical conclusion,'' she said.

Close

Related stories

''We waited and the moment the logical conclusions were reached, we went to Parliament in withdrawing that. That’s been overall very positively welcomed,'' she said. Responding to a question on a trade deal with the US, the finance minister said her focus was on investment incentivising agreement for which there is time till December.

''We have spoken about it. The two countries would like to carry on the negotiation and conclude at the earliest,'' she said. ''But on the larger issue of the trade itself, is something which commerce (ministry) is working together with the (American) counterpart. So, I have not engaged in depth into that,'' she said.

No stranger to India-US relationship, as she played a key role in this during her previous stints as the commerce and defense minister, this was Sitharaman’s first trip to the US after the COVID-19 pandemic hit both the countries.

In addition to participating in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank here, her visit highlighted India’s economic recovery and her government's commitment to long-term reforms.

On the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank discussions, Sitharaman had more than 25 bilateral meetings, the most significant of those was the India-US Economic and Financial Partnership. That meeting was co-chaired by the finance minister and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The discussions touched on key areas of economic recovery from the pandemic to macro economic outlook; cooperation on global economic matters; climate finance support to infrastructure funding and combating of financing of terrorism.

She had a series of meetings with business leaders both in Boston and Washington DC. A dinner in her honour hosted by India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, at India House, was attended by top US officials, including Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry, World Bank President David Malpass, USAID Administrator Samantha Power and Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy. These engagements provided an opportunity to highlight structural reforms which the government has brought during the pandemic.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #India #Joe Biden #Nirmala Sitharaman #US
first published: Oct 16, 2021 07:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.