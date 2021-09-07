MARKET NEWS

JNPT registers 28% growth in container traffic in August

The container traffic handled at JNPT during the April-August period of the current financial year stood at 2,250,943 TEUs, an increase of 45.70 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

September 07, 2021 / 06:46 PM IST

The country's premier container handling port JNPT on Tuesday said it recorded a 28.45 percent growth in container traffic at 4,53,105 TEUs in August, with its Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) handling 98,473 TEUs.

The NSIGT registered the highest ever traffic in August this year since its inception.

The total traffic handled at JNPT in the first five months of the current fiscal rose 40.42 percent to 30.45 million tonnes. In the year-ago period, it was at 21.68 million tonnes, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said in a release.

The container traffic handled at JNPT during the April-August period of the current financial year stood at 2,250,943 TEUs, an increase of 45.70 percent compared to the same period a year ago. In the comparable period, it was at 1,544,900 TEUs.

According to the release, the port handled 79,583 TEUS of Inland Container Depot (ICD) traffic from 500 rakes in August.

"We have continued to consolidate our performance in August, further optimising our overall upward growth trajectory," JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi said.

JNPT provided high-priority port clearances for all COVID relief medical cargo and accessories. It is endeavouring to grow from its pre-COVID performance levels and the data indicates that it will continue to grow in the months ahead, he noted.

"By working together with all our stakeholders, we are confident and optimistic about sustaining our upward growth," he added.
