App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK govt approves first trade policy to make state competitive

The State Administrative Council (SAC) met in Srinagar last evening under the chairmanship of Governor N N Vohra and approved the J-K Trade and Export Policy, 2018-28, the spokesman said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the first-ever trade and export policy, aimed at transforming the state's economy into a competitive export-led entity, an official spokesman said today.

The State Administrative Council (SAC) met in Srinagar last evening under the chairmanship of Governor N N Vohra and approved the J-K Trade and Export Policy, 2018-28, the spokesman said.

He said the policy reflects the dynamics of Jammu and Kashmir as an agrarian economy in transition towards a market-driven one.

"It is aimed to transform the state economy from a supply constrained one to a competitive export-led entity responsive to enhanced domestic integration and wider participation in national and global economy in tune with the national policies.

related news

"It will create an enabling eco-system to ensure effective participation in the designed framework-based trading system that has emerged at the national and international levels and help in seizing opportunities available in global liberalized market," he said.

The spokesman said policy targets include enhancing the domestic trade volume by five times in next 10 years, transforming the system from regulator to facilitator and from performer to enabler, and providing employment opportunities to educated and skilled youth in export trading of goods and services.

The targets also include encouraging, promoting and facilitating more investment in enterprises and building a strong, responsive and vibrant business environment in the state, the spokesman said.

He said the policy would be valid for a period of 10 years or till a new trade and export policy is announced.

In a separate decision, the spokesman said, the SAC has approved revision in fare of all commercial passenger vehicles in view of rise in fuel prices and other operational and maintenance cost.

He said the Motor Vehicles Department carried out a cost analysis based on relevant inputs, including fuel prices, in April 2018 and a proposal was submitted to the transport department.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 12:49 pm

tags #Economy #first trade policy #Jammu and Kashmir government

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.