App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K farmers to get Kisan Credit Cards by March 31

Subrahmanyam chaired a meeting through video conference to review the progress under KCC Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), disbursement of relief to affected farmers under SDRF, execution of MGNREGA works and other issues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Farmers in union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will get Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) by March 31 this year, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said.

Subrahmanyam chaired a meeting through video conference to review the progress under KCC Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), disbursement of relief to affected farmers under SDRF, execution of MGNREGA works and other issues.

He expressed unhappiness over the slow progress in registration of beneficiaries.

Close

"The process needs to be completed in a mission mode through a sustained drive to be launched by the DCs (District Collectors) in their respective districts to achieve 100 per cent coverage under the scheme by March 31, 2020 positively," he said.

related news

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Jammu will closely monitor the progress to ensure accomplishment of the targets by the stipulated date, he added.

He directed the DCs to have farmers engaged in poultry, fishery and other such sectors also included in KCC Scheme.

"The scheme may be linked with Aadhaar so as to remove duplication, if any", he added.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Deputy Commissioners along with representatives of the lead bank and other officers attended the meeting.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Economy #jammu & kahmir #Kisan Credit Cards

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.