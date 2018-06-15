App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's 4 steelmaking facilities at Angul plant to be inaugurated tomorrow

PTI @moneycontrolcom

JSPL today said Union Ministers Chaudhary Birender Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan will tomorrow dedicate to the nation its 3 MTPA basic oxygen furnace (BOF) at Angul steel plant in Odisha. Besides, the ministers will inaugurate a 2 MTPA DRI plant, a blast furnace - claimed as India's largest - and coal gasification plant for steelmaking based on indigenous coal, JSPL said in a statement.

The company's plant at Angul is the largest steel manufacturing plant in Odisha, spread across 3,500 acres.

It has 1.5 MTPA rebar mill, 1.2 MTPA plate mill, 2.3 MTPA billet caster, 1.7 MTPA slab caster and 2.75 MTPA new electric oxygen furnace, the statement said.

It also has 810 MW capacity power plant for captive use, it added.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Chairman Naveen Jindal; Chairperson Emeritus of OP Jindal Group, Savitri Jindal and senior officials from steel and petroleum ministries will also be present at the event, it said.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 04:22 pm

