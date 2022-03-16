JICA aims to pump $3 billion into Indian projects, keen to increase participation in private sector, startups: India chief 

SAITO Mitsunori, chief representative of the JICA India Office

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is financing big infrastructure projects like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail, expects to maintain funding at $3 billion in 2022-23.

The agency is also keen to finance private sector projects and start-ups in India, SAITO Mitsunori, chief representative of the JICA India Office told Moneycontrol’s Rachita Prasad in an exclusive interview.

JICA delivers the bulk of official development assistance extended by Japan and assists emerging countries through loans, grants and technical cooperation. Despite challenges in project execution posed by the coronavirus pandemic and other issues, official agencies and contractors are doing their best to complete them, Mitsunori said. Edited excerpts:

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project has seen delays; there have been obstructions. Are you happy with the way the project is moving right now?

This project will definitely change the lives of millions of people in Mumbai; it will reduce travelling time, moving costs and eventually carbon emissions as well. We very much rejoice being associated with this important and significant project for India. In such a big project, with scale and complexity, we also see issues arising during the course of the implementation. But JICA is closely monitoring whatever is happening; we are in close touch with the Metropolitan Development Authority as well as the contractors. We are overcoming each and every challenge for the project. I'm very satisfied and we are very optimistic of getting the project completed next year. The project is targeted to be completed by the end of 2023.

The JICA-India partnership is a longstanding one. What is the investment strategy in India in the future?

We are very active in the transport sector; we have the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, Mumbai Metro project, and many other rail corridor projects. The transport sector will remain the focus of our cooperation in India. But we are very active in other sectors– social sectors like water provision, sanitation, sewage treatment. We are also active in the agriculture and conservation of forests.

We will continue our support on various projects. We are also looking to increase our activities by including in the portfolio private sector development. We are searching for promising companies as well as startups in the area of innovation, renewable energy, social entrepreneurship and so on. Along with our continuing support to the government of India and state governments in India, we would like to enhance our direct interaction with and support to the private sector of India.

So are you exploring investments in private projects, private companies? Is that going to be a new strategy?

This has been our strategy for quite a long time. But yes, definitely, support to the private sector is one of the new pillars of our support

You have been extending loans either directly or through lending to banks. Now when you talking about increasing your participation in the private sector, would you be investing directly in equity of private sector projects and companies?

Yes, that could be possible. We made a major deal, although in the form of lending, with Tata Cleantech in March of last year. Tata is quite active and energetic about investing in the renewable energy sector.

When you're looking at investments in the private sector, which sectors would you be looking at?

India has a lot of challenges, not only in energy development, climate change issues but also in the challenges of the health sector that every country faces today. The health sector is also a window of opportunity. And in areas like transport, water or sanitation, private players are taking a greater role and we are ready to finance those promising companies which can bring about a good impact on the Indian economy.

Would you partner with private companies when they bid for projects or are you open to investing in equity of infrastructure projects that are already completed or are on the verge of completion?

There are different ways of association; there can be greenfield or brownfield projects where we can justify JICA participation by giving development impact and adding value.

What about the startup space? You said that you are interested in that as well. So, are you looking at directly investing in equity of companies? What kind of technology or space would you be looking at?

We are already supporting the startup space by investment in funds managed by Rebright Partners, Japanese Venture Capital. There are so many good, motivated and very skilled, young startup entrepreneurs in this country and we are concentrating on those very projects. We can give our support in difficult and important implementation of projects.

JICA has been associated with Indian projects for a while now. You have closely witnessed the issues faced in execution and the delays. You are involved with the financing of projects like the high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which has faced issues. Project developers anyway faced challenges in execution and to add to that there were COVID-19 related disruptions. How would you rate India in terms of project execution right now?

The projects that we are working with currently are huge in scale and complexity. These kinds of projects cannot go without delays. Yes, there are many issues arising during project implementation which we may not have foreseen. But the more crucial thing is to cope with them. In that regard, the executing agencies that we partner with are doing their best to minimize the risks and to overcome the delays. That is also the case for the issues arising from COVID-19 disruptions. While contractors are facing a lot of difficulties like shortage of working capital, workforce, they are working to get out of the situation. We see that as very good progress.

Even last year despite all those difficult situations surrounding those projects, the executing agency as well as contractors never gave up.

What will be JICA’s funding commitment in India for the next financial year?

Much depends on the detailed work of my colleagues and the government to finalise the price of individual projects. JICA alone cannot decide the volume for the fiscal year, we have to get approval from our government. I am quite hopeful to keep the same level of commitment in the coming year. The last fiscal year was around $3 billion.

Would this fund be divided between government projects and private companies?

It is not like that. We definitely want to raise our participation in private projects on top of the existing lending pipeline.

When you look at the infra space right now, what, in your opinion, are the biggest challenges in India?

The economy is expanding very rapidly and so are people’s aspirations. I think there’s definitely a strong need to have rapid infrastructure development and JICA is ready to keep pace with that speed with financial support.

When you say that India investment will continue at current levels of $3 billion, would this be primarily a debt component or would you also look at investing in the equity of projects, in some of the bigger projects especially?

The investment in public transportation projects will be through sovereign lending through the government of India. But as for the private sector, where we want to increase and expand, we are ready to invest directly if there are good projects and good companies.

In the renewable energy space, are there any projects in the pipeline that you're looking at in the private space where you could invest?

There are good projects and we are in discussion with all the partners of the project. We are yet to finalise a project.