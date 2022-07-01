Jharkhand to unveil new solar policy targeting to generate 4,000 MW in 5 years

1124686113

The Jharkhand government is all set to unveil an ambitious new solar policy aiming at increasing clean energy capacity up to 4,000 megawatts in the next five years and attracting investors, an official said.

To encourage families to use rooftop solar panels in cities, a subsidy of up to 80 per cent of the total installation cost will be given to people having an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh.

The Jharkhand Solar Policy, 2022, which also seeks to create jobs, growth opportunities and sustainability, will be unveiled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on July 5, the official said.

Currently, the state generates less than 45 MW of solar energy. The new policy is progressive and investor-friendly. Land rules have been simplified and several other projects such as solar floating projects and canal top solar projects have been introduced to the new policy, Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (JREDA) project director Bijay Kumar Sinha told PTI.

Earlier in August 2015, the state had notified its first Solar Power Policy with a target to generate 2,650 megawatts of solar energy by 2020. It also launched Jharkhand Solar Rooftop Policy, 2018’ to promote rooftop solar installations.

However, the initiatives failed to attract private investors due to several reasons including land and incentive issues. In order to sort out those issues, Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (JREDA) has partnered with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a leading not-for-profit policy research institute, for drafting the new policy.

The policy sets a cumulative target of generating 4,000 MW of solar energy in the next five years. The policy sets a cumulative target of generating 4,000 MW of solar energy in the next five years.

According to the policy, there are three broad project categories – utility-scale solar, distributed solar and off-grid solar with different target generations.

The policy envisions solar plants to be installed on government, private lands and water bodies including dams and canals. Jharkhand has 31 reservoirs with a cumulative surface area of 354 sq km, indicating a conservative potential of 1160 MW.

The policy also aims to deploy 400 MW of solar installations on canal tops. We have also proposed to create a land bank under the policy so that private parties could get land easily for solar power projects, Sinha said.

We have also proposed to create a land bank under the policy so that private parties could get land easily for solar power projects, Sinha said. Altogether 1000 model solar villages would be set up to ensure complete solarisation of various consumptive and productive loads, he said.

Jharkhand has potential for solar energy due to its topography. The state has around 300 days of clear sun with high solar insolation. Jharkhand has potential for solar energy due to its topography.

The state has around 300 days of clear sun with high solar insolation. In a bid to promote rooftop solar projects in cities, the policy proposes a 60 per cent subsidy, which also includes a central subsidy, for installation of up to 3kW power plant and an 80 per cent subsidy for installation of 3kW to 10kW plants.

However, the subsidy will be applicable only to those beneficiaries whose annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh. There is already a central subsidy scheme for such rooftop solar plants for the people having annual income above Rs 3 lakh, JREDA Executive Engineer Mukesh Kumar told PTI.

There is a provision for up to 60 per cent subsidy under solar for livelihood projects. It includes promoting solar-powered appliances such as solar dryers for farm produce, solar-powered cold storage, solar desalination, solar charkha and others.

The policy also proposes for a dedicated Solar Policy Cell to be created under the JREDA. All statutory clearances and approvals will be provided to the solar power project developers through this single window facility in a time-bound manner within 60 days.