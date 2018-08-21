App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand to roll our Ayushman Bharat on September 25

The scheme would provide up to Rs five lakh to 57 lakh families, an official release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jharkhand government today decided to roll out Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme on September 25 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech.

The scheme would provide up to Rs five lakh to 57 lakh families, an official release said. Chief Minister Raghubar Das told a high-level meeting that no person should face any problem in getting the health facility.

As per the government decision, Rs one lakh would be provided through the insurance company and the rest Rs four lakh will be provided through Health Facility Society, the release said.

Das directed the health department to prepare a detailed proposal to be placed before the cabinet. He also asked to introduce the scheme in any hospital as a pilot project so that there is no problem when it is implemented on September 25.

The prime minister had on August 15 announced that the insurance scheme would roll out on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 09:24 pm

tags #Ayushman Bharat insurance #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.