you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand govt will pay crop insurance premium of farmers: CM

The state government will also give seeds of pulses and oilseeds for alternative farming on subsidy, an official release said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said the state government will pay the premium for crop insurance of farmers.

The state government will also give seeds of pulses and oilseeds for alternative farming on subsidy, an official release said here.

Under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme, the state government will bear the amount of premium for the share of farmers, so that more and more farmers can get benefit in dry condition, Das said while reviewing the low rainfall in the state.

The Agriculture Department will collect the daily data of rain and sowing and a review meeting will be held on August 1, he said.

Das said the state government is worried about the low rainfall and is monitoring the situation.

The state government is with the farmers and in constant touch with the Central government, he said.

It was informed in the meeting that normal rains have occurred in six districts of the state. In other districts, the rains have been less than normal, the release said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to keep adequate stock of pulses and oil seeds for alternative farming. If needed, these seeds will be made available to the farmers on subsidy.

Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh, Chief Secretary Sudhir Tripathi, Development Commissioner DK Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, and Agriculture Secretary Puja Singhal were present in the meeting.
First Published on Jul 22, 2018 03:32 pm

tags #Crop insurance #Economy #Jharkhand govt

