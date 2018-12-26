App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand Assembly passes Rs 1,117 crore supplementary budget

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Jharkhand Assembly on December 26 passed the Rs 1,117 crore supplementary budget.

After the supplementary budget was passed, the Speaker Dinesh Oraon adjourned the House till December 27.

Earlier in the day when the House assembled on December 26 morning, the opposition parties demanded a discussion on para-teachers' demand which was dismissed by the speaker.

As the JMM, Congress and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha MLAs insisted on a discussion the speaker adjourned the House till 11.30 am.

When the House again reassembled the opposition insisted on the discussion which forced the speaker to adjourn again.

Noisy scene continued even after the House reassembled again after lunch break as the opposition sought discussion on the para-teachers demands over the adjournment motion.

Amid the din, the Rs 1,117 crore supplementary budget was passed in the House and thereafter, the House was adjourned till December 27, the last day of the three-day winter session.
#India #Politics

