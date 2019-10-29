App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jewellery, apparel sales hit in Diwali amid slowdown: Report

The average value of card transactions in the two affected segments dipped in the days leading to Diwali, according to the data released by transaction processing company, Worldline.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Festive shopping for jewellery and apparels has seen a massive hit in the run-up to the Diwali festivities, a report said on Monday.

The average value of card transactions in the two affected segments dipped in the days leading to Diwali, according to the data released by transaction processing company, Worldline.

Release of the data comes at a time when policymakers have been struggling to push up consumption to drive growth in the economy, where GDP growth has slowed down to a six-year low.

Close

The average ticket size observed in jewellery retail dipped by 66 per cent to Rs 3,625 for Dhanteras and Diwali, while the same for apparel stores dipped 28 per cent to Rs 1,746, the company said.

related news

It said there was a three times increase in the number of transactions for jewellery retail segment in 2019, but the value transacted remained the same, resulting in the drop-in average ticket sizes.

The drop in the average ticket sizes has happened even as there has been a 20 per cent rise in a precious commodity prices over the last year, it pointed out.

"Dip in average ticket size could likely be due to a positive change in consumer behaviour of using cards to pay for smaller value items and is an indication of higher uptake of digital payments," it said.

Groceries and restaurants are the standout categories of segments that witnessed an increase in average spends of 11 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively, in 2019 festivities, the company said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Diwali #economic slowdown #Economy #India #jewellery

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.