JEE Main 2020 exam to be held between July 18-23, NEET 2020 on July 26: HRD Minister

The JEE Main 2020 examination will be held between July 18 and 23, 2020, said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister for Human Resource Development.

JEE Advanced which follows the main examination will be held in August 2020, the minister added.

Interacting with students through social media, Nishank said that the NEET 2020 examination will be held on July 26, 2020.

These examinations were postponed after Coronavirus (COVID-19) disrupted the schedule of the competitive examinations.

JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission to the undergraduate programmes across engineering institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) as well as private engineering colleges.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 for admission into undergraduate medical education programmes was to be held on May 3, 2020. This had to be postponed to minimise the infection spread.

When it comes to the CBSE Class X and XII board examination dates for the remaining papers, the HRD ministry is expected to announce the dates later this week.

About 1.6 million students have registered for NEET 2020 and 9,10,000 students have registered for JEE Main 2020. Admit cards are likely to be issued in due course.