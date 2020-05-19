JEE Main 2020 exams: NTA launches National Abhyaas app; here's all you need to know

The National Test Agency (NTA) has launched a new mobile application called National Abhyaas for aspirants to prepare for the JEE Main 2020 examination as well as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination.



JEE Main 2020 examination has already seen an extension in deadline for filling the application for the test. JEE is held for admission to engineering institutes in the country while NEET is an undergraduate medical entrance examination.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that in the National Abhyaas application, one full question paper (of three hours) will be available each day, for both JEE (Main) and NEET.

"Students can take the test anytime as per their convenience, get immediate scores, correct answers with explanations, and analyse the time spent on different sections," he added.

The minister said the application was created by NTA after multiple requests being received from students.

About 1.6 million students have registered for NEET 2020 and 9,10,000 students have registered for JEE Main 2020.

When it comes to JEE Main, the National Testing Agency has reopened applications for individuals interested in applying for JEE Main 2020 examinations. This process will be held between May 19 and 24, 2020, in an attempt to enable students who couldn't fill forms earlier due to coronavirus or dropped study-abroad plans.

This is for the JEE Main April 2020 that had been postponed to July due to coronavirus. The institute will accept applications on its website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The facility for correction in the application form and choice of test centres in the online application form for JEE Main 2020 will be available from May 25 to 31. Corrections in the particulars of the online form will be accepted till 5 pm and submission of fee up to 11.50 pm on May 31.

The JEE Main 2020 examination will be held between July 18 and 23, 2020. Here, the exam will be held on July 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23. JEE Main was scheduled to be held in April 2020 but had to be postponed due to the rise in the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

The NEET 2020 examination will be held on July 26, 2020. Nishank added that preparations for the tests can be done using digital education tools provided by the HRD ministry.



