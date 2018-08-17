App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaypee Infra Case: Back To NCLT | Homebuyers left in a tight spot

The Supreme Court has also refused to refund the money to homebuyers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Almost a year after insolvency proceedings were started against Jaypee Infratech, the Supreme Court on August 9 remanded the matter back to the National Company Law Tribunal, asking the interim resolution professional to seek fresh bids.

The SC also refused to refund the money to homebuyers. Lawyers argued that the Supreme Court’s order takes them back to where they started. Gaurav Choudhury, Policy Editor of Moneycontrol speaks to homebuyer’s representative, Krishan Mitroo to know what the homebuyers think of the order.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 10:42 pm

tags #Economy #India #policy #Real Estate

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.