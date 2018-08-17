Jaypee Infra Case: Back To NCLT | Homebuyers left in a tight spot

Almost a year after insolvency proceedings were started against Jaypee Infratech, the Supreme Court on August 9 remanded the matter back to the National Company Law Tribunal, asking the interim resolution professional to seek fresh bids.

The SC also refused to refund the money to homebuyers. Lawyers argued that the Supreme Court’s order takes them back to where they started. Gaurav Choudhury, Policy Editor of Moneycontrol speaks to homebuyer’s representative, Krishan Mitroo to know what the homebuyers think of the order.