App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jayant Sinha says $5 trillion economy target will eradicate extreme poverty

"What is the importance of the USD 5 trillion economy? We are USD 2 trillion economy. When we achieve the size of USD 5 trillion, production in the country will be around USD 3.5 trillion. If production reaches USD 3.5 trillion, we will be able to eradicate poverty from the country," the former MoS for Finance said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Union minister Jayant Sinha said that at least extreme poverty could be eradicated when the country achieves the target of USD 5 trillion economy.

"What is the importance of the USD 5 trillion economy? We are USD 2 trillion economy. When we achieve the size of USD 5 trillion, production in the country will be around USD 3.5 trillion. If production reaches USD 3.5 trillion, we will be able to eradicate poverty from the country," the former MoS for Finance said.

"If we reach the targeted USD 3.5 trillion production in the next few years, then we will be able to eradicate poverty completely, at least the extreme one," he added.

Close

Sinha predicted the country's GDP in the range of more than 6 per cent in the next fiscal.

related news

He said the Budget 2020-21 has the roadmap for promoting consumption, investment and innovation to achieve the targeted USD 5 trillion economy.

When asked by reporters on freebies being offered to people by some state governments, Sinha said the BJP believed in empowering the masses by providing them resources.

He termed as "baseless" the Madhya Pradesh government's allegation that the Central government stopped allocation of funds to the tune of Rs 14,500 crore.

"In fact, the Madhya Pradesh government is neither using the Central funds nor giving their utilisation certificate. The money is available on demand but the state government is not expediting work on various Central schemes," he said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 09:15 am

tags #$5trillion #Economy #India #Jayant Sinha #poverty

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.