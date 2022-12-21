 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japanese life insurance companies could see margin calls, following BOJ move: Devina Mehra of First Global

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

If the wind blows in favour of Japan by way of lower energy prices, the yen could rally further against the dollar and other carry currencies

Devina Mehra, Founder and Chairperson of First Global

Yesterday, global markets were shaken by the Bank of Japan’s decision to increase its yield curve cap. What is the YCC, what does this move mean, and how does this impact the global trade set up? We spoke to Devina Mehra, founder and chairperson, First Global. Edited excerpts.

Can you give  a brief history of the yield curve cap?

Japan has been the poster child for deflation and negative interest rates over the last decade or so. However, this wasn’t the case a few decades ago, in fact, from 1981 to 1995, Japan had positive real policy rates (i.e. BoJ’s overnight rate being higher than the spot inflation rate), in the range of 2-4 percentage points. Coupled with extreme dollar weakness on account of various historical events such as the Plaza Accord, Louvre Accord, and financial and fiscal regulation in Japan, the yen strengthened dramatically from about 230 per dollar in October 1981 to 84 per dollar by May 1995.

Additionally, the BoJ regulated markets until 1991 in order to end the asset market bubble that had formed over the prior decade. As a result, we saw the high inflation of 10%+ year-on-year in the 70s turn into deflation by early 1995, as inflation dropped below 0% and never rose materially above 2.5 percent year-on-year since then. This prompted the BoJ to initiate a Zero Interest Rate Policy (ZIRP) in 1999 which came to an early end due to the 2000s dot com or IT bubble bursting.