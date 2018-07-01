Auto tariff would damage US, world economy: Japan

In a report, the Japanese government has warned that a higher US tariff could backfire, jeopardising hundreds and thousands of American jobs.
Japan's government has warned in a report that a higher US tariff on auto imports could backfire, jeopardising hundreds and thousands of American jobs created by Japanese auto-related companies, raising prices for US consumers and devastating the US and global economy.
Japan's trade ministry said it submitted the report today to the US Department of Commerce.
In May, Trump ordered the department to conduct an investigation to determine if higher tariffs on foreign-made vehicles and auto parts were justified on national security grounds.