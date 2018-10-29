App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan retail sales growth slows, likely a drag on third-quarter GDP

The trade ministry's figures followed data that showed an unexpected drop in exports in September, raising the spectre of a marked moderation in economic growth in July-September from the previous quarter's solid expansion.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Japan's retail sales rose for an 11th consecutive month in September from a year earlier but the pace of gains slowed from the prior month, in a sign private consumption may not be strong enough to avoid a broader slowdown in economic growth.

The trade ministry's figures followed data that showed an unexpected drop in exports in September, raising the spectre of a marked moderation in economic growth in July-September from the previous quarter's solid expansion.

Analysts expect the third-quarter slowdown to be temporary, caused by a string of natural disasters that disrupted business and consumer activity in recent months.

But the softer growth will add to wider concerns about the central bank's ability to hit its elusive annual inflation target of 2 percent.

related news

The Bank of Japan will examine the data and coming indicators such as factory output and jobless figures at its board meeting this week, when it updates its growth and inflation projections. The data feeds into calculations for gross domestic product (GDP) for July-September, which is due out on November 14.

"The third-quarter GDP likely contracted 0.1 percent as a reaction to the previous quarter's solid growth," said Azusa Kato, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities.

"The BOJ will probably trim growth and inflation projections slightly for the current fiscal year, but it won't move for the foreseeable future."

September's 2.1 percent annual increase in retail sales beat the Reuters poll median forecast for 1.6 percent, trade ministry data showed on Monday, but it was slower than the 2.7 percent expansion in August.

September's gains were led by rising gasoline prices and brisk sales of machine tools, food and beverage purchases and clothing, while car sales slipped and online retailers suffered a decline.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, retail sales fell 0.2 percent in September from the previous month, following August's 0.9 percent increase.

Private consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of economic activity, is key to the central bank's efforts to accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target.

However, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said it will take longer than initially expected to achieve that target.

Japan's economy grew an annualised 3.0 percent in the second quarter, the fastest pace since 2016, led by solid household and business spending, but risks from global trade tension cloud the outlook for export-reliant Japan.

The BOJ is widely expected to keep a pledge to guide short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and long-term rates around zero percent at a two-day rate review ending on Wednesday.

Japan's annual core consumer inflation rose 1.0 percent in September, the fastest in seven months, although this was boosted mostly by higher oil prices, underscoring the challenge of fostering sustainable price growth.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:30 am

tags #Business #Economy #Japan #Market news #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.