Japan has expressed interest to increase investments in India and enhance cooperation in areas including automobiles, energy, cargo aircraft and manufacturing sectors, the commerce ministry said today.

Issues to promote trade and investments were discussed during the meeting of Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade & Industry Seko Hiroshige in Singapore.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the 6th RCEP Ministerial Meeting.

"Japan indicates making further investments in India. Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu assured to further facilitate single window clearance mechanism to boost investments," the department of commerce said in a series of tweets.

The Japanese side also welcomed Prabhu's proposal seeking greater access for Indian nurses and healthcare service providers in Japan.

The commerce minister on the other hand assured cooperation of India in supporting Japanese Township Projects in 12 Indian states.

Prabhu in his tweet said that he held discussions on areas of mutual interests to both the countries and on deepening our current bilateral trade relations.

"Had positive discussions with my Japanese counterpart on collaboration and Japanese investments in automobiles, energy, cargo aircraft and manufacturing sector," he added.