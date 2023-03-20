Japan, India sign fourth tranche of loan for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Foreign secretary

During the visit of Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the documents for the fourth tranche of loan for India’s bullet train from Mumbai-Ahmedabad were signed, foreign secretary Vijay Mohan Kwatra said.

“Fourth tranche of the total of Rs 18,000 crore loan by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the high speed train was signed. Both the prime ministers assessed the progress of the bullet train which has been progressing well,” Kwatra told reporters in a briefing.

Kishida is on a 2-day visit to India.

JICA is a Japanese government financial institution that provides official development assistance loans and technical cooperation to developing countries.

“The high speed train project is also part of the technology cooperation between India and Japan,” he said. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav had earlier said that India is targeting 2026 for the bullet train to start operations. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed train will run at over 350 km per hour over a 508 kilometer route.

The heads of the two countries also discussed cooperation in defence manufacturing. Related stories PhysicsWallah acquires UAE-based Knowledge Planet

Adani Group clarifies suspension of work on Rs 34,900-crore petchem project

Technical View | Nifty forms Hammer pattern, 17,200 is the level to watch “One of the regions of cooperation between the two countries in defence is likely to be co-innovation and co-design. Investment collaboration was discussed for defence,” Kwatra said. Prime Minister Modi invited Japanese companies to harness the manufacturing ecosystem for defence. “It was discussed that defence manufacturing should not be restricted for regional use but also for exports,” the foreign secretary said. India and Japan also signed documents on renewal of higher level Japanese language learning. Earlier, Kishida delivered the 41st Sapru House lecture in New Delhi. He said that Japan will extend cooperation for free and open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). “With the changing paradigm in international relations, FOIP is gaining relevance. Japan will carry diplomacy to achieve the goal of FOIP. We need to free the oceans from geopolitical risks. FOIP should be free from coercion. We will mobilise a total of $75 billion in the Indo-pacific region by 2030. India is indispensable for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” he said. The core of FOIP is to establish a law-based international order and consolidate free trade and navigation for prosperity of the region.

Kishida said that decarbonisation and economic growth both are equally important. He said that a lot of Japanese companies can provide quality infrastructure in India and green energy transformation. “Japan will support India in digital technology, submarine projects and materialisation of smart cities. We will look at mobilising private capital towards green energy,” he said.

Meghna Mittal