Japan, India sign fourth tranche of loan for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Foreign secretary

Meghna Mittal
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

Considering the land distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a trip on the bullet-train could take 3 hours in comparison to almost 11 hours at present. The route will have 12 stations including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

During the visit of Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the documents for the fourth tranche of loan for India’s bullet train from Mumbai-Ahmedabad were signed, foreign secretary Vijay Mohan Kwatra said.

“Fourth tranche of the total of Rs 18,000 crore loan by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the high speed train was signed. Both the prime ministers assessed the progress of the bullet train which has been progressing well,” Kwatra told reporters in a briefing.

Kishida is on a 2-day visit to India.

JICA is a Japanese government financial institution that provides official development assistance loans and technical cooperation to developing countries.