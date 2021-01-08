"\"500\" Status: Internal Server Error" Janta Budget | Incentivise Real Estate, Tourism, Special Allowance For Work-From-Home And More

Janta Budget | Incentivise Real Estate, Tourism, Special Allowance For Work-From-Home and More

From increasing basic exemption limit of long-term capital gains on the sale of equity and mutual funds from 1 lakh to 3 lakh to reducing taxes on fuel prices; here's a list of budget expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

