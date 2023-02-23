 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Janet Yellen to push Ukraine’s case at G20 meet in India, says Russia’s war a failure

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

The US Treasury Secretary's comments come on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Yellen said was immoral and unjust

US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen has said Russia's war against Ukraine has been a "strategic failure" for the Kremlin and that the US will push for further support for Kyiv at this week's G20 meetings.

"One year later, Putin's war has been a strategic failure for the Kremlin. Ukraine still stands. And NATO and our global coalition stand united behind it. Ukraine has mounted a heroic resistance," Yellen said on February 23 in Bengaluru.

"Continued, robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during my time here in India," she added.

Yellen was speaking to reporters a day before the meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors scheduled for February 24-25 in India's tech hub and capital city of Karnataka.