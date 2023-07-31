Jan Vishwas bill: Decriminalize business to unshackle growth

Since 2019, the country’s labour laws are going through an overhaul with the conversion of 29 union Acts into four codes

By Rishi Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Teamlease RegTech

Since independence, Indian entrepreneurs have been victims of over-regulation. The sheer magnitude of the compliance ecosystem is mind numbing. The imprisonment clauses embedded in the rules that oversee the conduct of business in India further aggravate the problem. While the 21st century presents unique opportunities and challenges, the country’s employer-compliance framework has largely remained frozen in the 19th and 20th centuries.

In a monograph titled Jailed For Doing Business, Gautam Chikermane and I dissect criminal provisions in India’s business laws. The report discovered that in the universe of 1,536 legislations, 54 percent (843) have clauses that involve imprisonment. Of these, 29 percent are at the union and 71 percent at the state levels.

For 86 percent of the 26,134 compliance provisions that prescribe jail terms, violators can be imprisoned for up to three years. This unequivocally demonstrates that current business laws are inherently hostile, which slows down entrepreneurial activity and raises barriers to the creation of jobs.

Recently, the Jan Vishwas bill got the cabinet’s nod to decriminalise 183 minor offenses under 42 union Acts. Among these, 23 Acts containing 113 compliances affect entrepreneurs. Of these, the top five Acts that account for 52 percent (59 of 113) of the total number of compliances proposed to be decriminalised are the The Merchant Shipping Act, 1958; The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981; The National Housing Bank Act, 1987; and, The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The bill comfortably sailed through the Lok Sabha and is expected to make its way through the upper house of parliament as well. While decriminalising 183 of a whopping 26,134 provisions does not move the needle significantly, it creates a blueprint to further examine the process of decriminalising business compliance in the country.

Labour laws comprise 68.2 percent of the criminal provisions. Since 2019, the country’s labour laws are going through an overhaul with the conversion of 29 union Acts into four codes. Initial observations on the draft rules published by the union and state governments indicates that criminal provisions in labour laws will be reduced by approximately 80 percent.

A complex compliance universe breeds informality because firms and entrepreneurs conclude that the benefits of formality are lower than the costs. The first wave of reforms in 1991 put license-raj in the museum. The country needs another wave of reform to put inspector-raj in the rear-view mirror.

One such reform is the introduction of a Universal Enterprise Number (UEN), creating a unique corporate identity for businesses. Much like Aadhaar is for individuals, UEN will serve as a proof of identity for enterprises. All the data that a corporation shares with government departments will be contained in this unique identifier. The government should create an enterprise digital vault linked to the UEN, similar to Digi Locker. This vault should serve as a consolidated digital repository of all government-issued documents, such as licenses, registrations, permissions, consent orders, certificates, and notices, among others.

This initiative would help push India towards a paperless and presence-less compliance system. We also have to redefine digitisation and go beyond a website and uploading documents. Every enterprise interface (for licenses, renewals, filings, inspections, payments, queries, etc.) should enable straight-through filings like for income tax and GST, besides other reporting, etc. This will not only automate record reconciliation but also identify leakage, detect fraud, and flag discrepancies.

India@100 is near. Our legacy economic policy framework shunned entrepreneurs, viewed business with distrust, and used criminal provisions as a tool for control. Over the past 75 years, this excessive criminalisation has bred corruption, blunted formal employment, and created a large number of economic dwarfs. India’s entrepreneurs can deliver the millions of well-paying jobs that she needs. They don’t require government subsidies, but the freedom and trust that start with ending excessive criminalisation.