 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Jammu & Kashmir GDP growth to moderate to 10% in FY24: UT budget

Meghna Mittal
Mar 21, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

The budget focuses on promoting sustainable agriculture, facilitating investment and industrial growth, generating employment, and doubling GDP in the next five years.

Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir budget has estimated that the Union Territory’s GDP growth will moderate to 10 percent in FY24 from 14.64 percent in the previous financial year.

The Rs 1.18 lakh crore budget, which was passed by the lower house of parliament on March 21, focuses on promoting sustainable agriculture, facilitating investment and industrial growth, generating employment, and doubling its GDP in the next five years. The UT is under Central rule currently.

Development expenditure for FY24 has estimated at Rs 41,491 crore, while revenue expenditure was pegged at Rs 77,009 crore.

The budget listed 29 proposed projects for a holistic agriculture development plan with an outlay of Rs 5,012 crore to be rolled out over the next five years.