Jammu & Kashmir GDP growth to moderate to 10% in FY24: UT budget

The Jammu and Kashmir budget has estimated that the Union Territory’s GDP growth will moderate to 10 percent in FY24 from 14.64 percent in the previous financial year.

The Rs 1.18 lakh crore budget, which was passed by the lower house of parliament on March 21, focuses on promoting sustainable agriculture, facilitating investment and industrial growth, generating employment, and doubling its GDP in the next five years. The UT is under Central rule currently.

Development expenditure for FY24 has estimated at Rs 41,491 crore, while revenue expenditure was pegged at Rs 77,009 crore.

The budget listed 29 proposed projects for a holistic agriculture development plan with an outlay of Rs 5,012 crore to be rolled out over the next five years.

It set a target of about 300,000 youth to be covered by self-employment programmes in FY24. That compares with 202,749 youth covered by such schemes and the target of 237,000 youth by the end of the current year. The J&K budget aims to create job opportunities for 287,910 people in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors and create 18,861 business enterprises over the next five years. Related stories RBI Bulletin: CD issuances rise sharply this fiscal amid high credit offtake

MoneyControl Selects: Top stories this evening

Merchant adoption to increase as RuPay credit cards go live on UPI, says RBI Bulletin Honey production will be tripled over the next five years and milk output is expected to climb to 4.5 million tonnes in this period from 2.5 million tonnes. Flagship schemes To boost panchayat-level governance, 1,500 new panchayat ghars will be constructed under the Har Panchayat-Panchayat Ghar initiative. Setting targets for the government’s flagship schemes, the budget proposed to build 40,000 houses for homeless families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin scheme and 18,934 units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban scheme. New townships and housing colonies will be established for economically weaker sections and low-income and middle-income groups in Jammu and Srinagar. Continuing its focus on developing infrastructure, an elevated light metro rail has been proposed in the capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 29 new projects for development of industrial estates and setting up of medicities in Jammu and Srinagar will be rolled out during FY24. The government aims to cover 1,500 units under the J&K rural employment generation programme that will lead to jobs for 9,000 people. To boost exports, the concept of ‘one district, one product’ will be promoted and districts will be developed as fulcrums for export. “The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises policy will be notified with tie-ups with e-commerce platforms. Full implementation of Gati Shakti will be carried out. Creation of export hubs will be in focus. 6,000 kilometres of black-topping of road length is targeted for 2023-24. Completion of 60 new bridges and passing bays at all major roads will be undertaken. 80 new food processing units will be set up and made functional,” the budget stated. To improve electricity supply, power generation capacity will be doubled in three years with the addition of more than 3,000 MW of capacity. “Work on the 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project will commence in 2023-24. Improvement in daily hours of power supply with 24 hours in urban and 22 hours in rural areas is being aimed at. 9,000 solar agriculture pumps will be installed under PM-KUSUM. 80 MW rooftop solar power plants will be installed at Jammu and 3 MW at Srinagar,” it said. The PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) Scheme is aimed at ensuring energy security for farmers in India. All 1.83 million households of Jammu and Kashmir will have functional tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2023-24. The Tawi Barrage, or artificial lake project, is targeted for completion in FY24. Social sector The J&K budget focusses on social sector schemes including pension, tribal development, and assistance to the girl child and migrants. It proposed Rs 1,246 crore for old age/widow/disability pension, Rs 245 crore for the Ladli Beti Scheme, and Rs 80 crore for marriage assistance. Ladli Beti is a J&K government-sponsored social assistance scheme meant for newborn girl children. The beneficiaries get Rs 1,000 per month credited in their bank accounts up to the age of 14. Under the marriage assistance scheme, eligible girls receive Rs 50,000 before marriage directly in their bank accounts. The budget allocated Rs 447 crore for tribal development and Rs 400 crore for the construction of 1,984 transit accommodation units for Kashmiri migrant employees to be completed in FY24. Cash assistance and food grains for Kashmiri/Jammu migrants has been continued, for which Rs 393 crore has been allocated.

Meghna Mittal