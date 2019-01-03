It's official: Interim Budget will be presented on February 1

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the interim Budget on February 1. As a part of it, vote-on-account or approval for government’s estimates of expenditure for first four months of the next financial year 2019-20 will be presented, the Finance Ministry said on January 3.

In an election year, vote-on-account is presented to seek Parliament's approval to incur expenditure a limited time period, which is four months in this year.

An interim Budget is generally presented when a government is going through a transition period and a new government is expected to be voted into office. The new government presents a full-year budget after assuming office, making a fresh set of announcements for the economy.

"Since the general election of the Lok Sabha is likely to be held in April/May, 2019, this year the central government will likely present the interim budget 2019-20 on 1st Feb, 2019. After the presentation of interim Budget 2019-20, it is proposed to seek a vote on account to cover the government's requirement of funds for the first four months (April to July) of the next financial year (excluding expenditure on New Service items)," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

This will be the sixth budget presented by Jaitley.

The Finance Ministry has sought expenditure details from all departments and ministries regarding the money that has to be spent for during April-July.

"Requirement of funds for expenditure during April-July, 2019, may be carefully and judiciously reviewed and information arranged to be furnished positively by 10th January, 2019," the statement said.

Besides, it said that during the vote-on-Account period, no expenditure on 'new service' or scheme can be incurred until the demands for the entire year have been voted and the related appropriation bill is passed, authorising expenditure for the entire year.