App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 07:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

It's official: Interim Budget will be presented on February 1

The Finance Ministry has sought expenditure details from all departments and ministries regarding the money that has to be spent for during April-July.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the interim Budget on February 1. As a part of it, vote-on-account or approval for government’s estimates of expenditure for first four months of the next financial year 2019-20 will be presented, the Finance Ministry said on January 3.

In an election year, vote-on-account is presented to seek Parliament's approval to incur expenditure a limited time period, which is four months in this year.

An interim Budget is generally presented when a government is going through a transition period and a new government is expected to be voted into office. The new government presents a full-year budget after assuming office, making a fresh set of announcements for the economy.

"Since the general election of the Lok Sabha is likely to be held in April/May, 2019, this year the central government will likely present the interim budget 2019-20 on 1st Feb, 2019. After the presentation of interim Budget 2019-20, it is proposed to seek a vote on account to cover the government's requirement of funds for the first four months (April to July) of the next financial year (excluding expenditure on New Service items)," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

related news

This will be the sixth budget presented by Jaitley.

The Finance Ministry has sought expenditure details from all departments and ministries regarding the money that has to be spent for during April-July.

"Requirement of funds for expenditure during April-July, 2019, may be carefully and judiciously reviewed and information arranged to be furnished positively by 10th January, 2019," the statement said.

Besides, it said that during the vote-on-Account period, no expenditure on 'new service' or scheme can be incurred until the demands for the entire year have been voted and the related appropriation bill is passed, authorising expenditure for the entire year.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 07:03 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Budget 2019 #Economy

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.