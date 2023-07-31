ITR filing last day today: Over 6 crore income tax returns filed so far

ITR Filing: Over 6 crore income tax returns filed till July 30

The number of income tax returns (ITRs) filed for FY2023 has gone past 6 crore, which is more than last year's ITRs filed through July 31.

July 31 is the last date for salaried individuals to file their income tax returns for the previous year if they do not have to get their accounts audited.

“More than 6 crore ITRs have been filed so far (July 30), out of which about 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6.30 pm!” the I-T department tweeted on Sunday. Giving statistics of the tax return filing, the department said more than 13 million successful logins were recorded on the e-filing portal till 6.30pm on Sunday.

“To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & social media,” the department tweeted.

Earlier, the finance ministry had said that it was not planning to extend the deadline for filing of income tax returns. Feedback in community discussions had indicated that most people want just a two-week extension to be able to file their returns in view of floods and heavy rains.