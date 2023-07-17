ITR filing deadline extension unlikely, higher returns expected in 2023: Centre

Deadline for ITR filing is July 31

The Ministry of Finance will not be extending the July 31 deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) this year.

In an interview to news agency PTI on July 16, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra stated that the finance ministry is unlikely to provide extensions to the July 31 deadline for income-tax return filings, urging tax payers to do their part at the earliest. Malhotra also noted that the ministry is expecting higher tax-return filings in 2023 than last year.

It is to be noted that of July 31, 2022, nearly 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed for Assessment Year 2022-23. The revenue secretary also stated that the pace of ITR filing has been faster this year than 2022.

"We would like to thank income tax return filers as ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year and we would advise them not to wait to the last moment and also not to hope for any extensions," he said. "So, I would advise them to file their tax return at the earliest because the deadline of July 31 is approaching fast."

Commenting on the target of tax mobilisation, Malhotra said that it is more or less in line with the target growth rate of 10.5 percent. The growth rate for Goods and Services Tax (GST) is 12 percent so far, he added.

The growth rate on the excise duty front, however, is lower than 12 percent due to rate reduction.

"It is rather negative as of now. Hopefully going forward, once the impact of the decrease in the tax rates is over, we will see some increase in collection of excise duties. So, overall we feel it's still early days...we feel that we should be able to achieve the target," he said.

The government expects gross tax receipts of Rs 33.61 lakh crore in the current fiscal, as per Budget 2023-24. Of this, the Centre aims to mobilise Rs 18.23 lakh crore, which is 10.5 percent higher than collected from corporate and individual income tax, as per the Budget papers.

Meanwhile, collections from customs duty will likely be up 11 percent to Rs 2.33 lakh crore, from Rs 2.10 lakh crore in the revised estimates for FY23. GST collections are projected to rise 12 percent in the next fiscal to Rs 9.56 lakh crore.

The gross tax collection, considering both direct and indirect taxes, is projected to be up 10.45 percent to Rs 33.61 lakh crore in 2023-24, as compared to Rs 30.43 lakh crore mobilised in the last financial year.