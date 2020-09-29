172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|itr-filing-date-for-fy18-19-you-can-still-file-fy19-income-tax-return-by-september-30-5898311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITR filing date for FY18-19: You can still file FY19 income tax return by September 30

ITR filing date: Under section 234A of Income Tax Act, if income tax return is not filed within the due date, then penalty along with interest will be charged, according to I-T law.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image (Image: Unsplash)
Representative Image (Image: Unsplash)

The deadline to file your income tax returns for the financial year 2018-19 ends on September 30. In short, the ITR filing due date for FY18-19 is just a day away. The last date for filing tax returns for FY 2018-19 has been extended thrice so far. 

It is mandatory for every individual earning a specified amount of income in a year to file ITR within a predetermined due date. While the last date for FY18-19 ITR filing was August 31, 2019, you can still do it in case you forgot or missed to file the ITR on time. Penalty charges are applicable in this case, as per Income Tax (I-T) law.

Under section 234A of Income Tax Act, if the income tax return is not filed within the due date, then penalty along with interest will be charged, according to I-T law.

According to the I-T department, if the return is furnished on or before December 31 of the assessment year, then Rs 5,000 is required to be paid. If an individual files the return next year between January 1 and March, then the penalty increases to Rs 10,000.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, ITR filing for FY18-19 is an exception, where one can file belated returns till September 30.

If the total income of an individual does not exceed Rs 5 lakh, the late filing fee cannot exceed Rs 1,000.

In case a mistake has been made in the original one of ITR for FY18-19, then an individual can revise it until September 30.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #Economy #India #personal finance

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.