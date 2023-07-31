ITR Filing 2023 LIVE Updates: ITR Filing last date today! More than 6 crore ITRs filed
ITR Filing 2023 LIVE Updates: Today is the last day for ITR filing, not filing the ITR will lead to a penalty or the loss of returns. The Income Tax Department received a record number of ITR returns this financial year, till July 30, more than 6 crore ITRs have been filed for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24). Refunds have already been given to a large number of taxpayers. Recent reports have confirmed that the Government has no plans to extend the due date past July 31.
