ITR 2020-21: SBI unveils 'free' service for customers to file income tax return

Representative Image

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is providing a new service to its customers that enables them to file through the YONO app an income tax return (ITR) for free. This new service could help customers as the due date for filing ITR ends on December 31, 2020.

If you are a SBI customer and have not yet filed the ITR, then you can use this service to file your income tax returns. "File your Income Tax Return with Tax2win on YONO for free." SBI in its tweet said. However, to avail the chartered accountant-assisted tax filing facility, customers should be ready to shell out at least Rs 199.

To avail this service, SBI customers can follow the steps mentioned below:

-Log in to the YONO app on your mobile phone.

-Proceed to shop ‘Shop and Order’ and click on ‘tax and investment’.

-Once you see Tax2Win, click on it for more details.

-You will have to pay a minimum of Rs 199 for the CA-assisted service.

-In case you face any issue while availing the facility, you can take help by calling +91 9660-99-66-55. You can also send an email to support@tax2win.in.

Taxpayers can also file income tax directly on the Income Tax Department's website. Taxpayers will have to visit the website and enter basic information like user ID, PAN, password, date of birth and captcha code to log in for the e-filing process.

Here are the key dates to remember by the taxpayers for filing ITR:

- January 31, 2021 is the due date for furnishing the income tax returns for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited.

-December 31, 2020 is the due date for furnishing various audit reports under the Act, including the tax audit report and report in respect of international or specified domestic transactions.

-January 31, 2021 is the due date for the small taxpayers, or income tax assessees with tax liability up to Rs 1 lakh.

Also Read: Income tax department urge taxpayers to file ITR soon; check important dates

4.23 crore ITRs filed for AY 2020-21 till December 27

Over 4.23 crore taxpayers have filed their Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2020-21 (fiscal year 2019-20) till December 27, the Income Tax department said on Monday.

"More than 4.23 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 27th of December, 2020. Have you filed yours? If not filed as yet, don''t wait. File your #ITR for AY 2020-21 TODAY!," the Income Tax department tweeted.