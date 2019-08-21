IT job offers at IITs may see a 15% drop as firms review hiring plans

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) will begin the final placement process for the engineering students in the next three months. While the pre-placement offers have seen a healthy growth, there is fear of Information Technology (IT) firms hiring fewer engineering graduates as companies review hiring plans.

There could be a 15 percent drop in job offers from IT companies.

Typically, technology and IT firms make 60-70 percent of the total job offers at the IITs. According to sources, in 2019, the companies (especially large IT firms) have unofficially communicated that, while they will hire from the campuses, there will be a reduction in the number of job offers.

"There is a sense of caution among the technology sector firms. We have been told that several smaller companies will give campus hiring a miss," said the placement head at one of the older IITs.

There are 23 IITs across the country. Of these, the IITs at Bhilai, Goa, Jammu, Tirupati, Palakkad and Dharwad are among the newest ones. ISM Dhanbad was also given the IIT status in 2016.

Even among the top IITs, a 100 percent placement is not a reality. For example, at IIT Bombay, a total of 84.47 percent students were placed in the 2018-19 placement process.

There is also a difference in the IIT placements depending on the department. Computer Science is a stream with the maximum number of students getting placed while those like civil engineering or earth sciences have lower placement statistics.

IIT sources have told Moneycontrol that, on the other hand, there is a 15-20 percent rise in the number of pre-placement offers (PPOs) compared to the previous years. PPOs are full-time job offers given to students who intern in a particular company and where the company is satisfied with their performance during that period.

If IT firms reduce the number of job offers, there could be a higher quantum of students who are left without any job at the end of the course. IIT placement officials said that IT firms had stated high cost constraints as a factor to reduce the number of job offers.