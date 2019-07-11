App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

IT companies rescue job-scene, hiring rises 6% in June

Hiring activity in the IT-software industry clocked a growth of 26 percent, making it one of the fastest-growing industries. Besides IT-software other industries, the growth was helped by advertising and PR (14 percent), FMCG (8 percent) and media and dotcom (11 percent). Insurance also saw a growth of 17 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hiring activities registered 6 percent growth in June led by the IT-software industry, which clocked 26 percent growth.

The Naukri's job index for June stood at 2,172, up 6 percent compared to June 2018 when it was 2,047.

Hiring activity in the IT-software industry clocked a growth of 26 percent, making it one of the fastest-growing industries. Besides IT-software other industries, the growth was helped by advertising and PR (14 percent), FMCG (8 percent) and media and dotcom (11 percent). Insurance also saw a growth of 17 percent.

Close

However, auto and ancillary and banking dipped 18 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Professionals in functional areas like HR, administration and sales or business development were in demand with a rise of 15 percent and 7 percent, respectively. But banking and BPO areas recorded a dip of 14 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Demand for beginners with an experience of up to three years grew by 5 percent, whereas mid-level executives with an experience ranging from four to seven years grew 8 percent.

While recruitment activities for mid-management roles with 8-12 years of experience grew by 8 percent, senior management with 13-16 years of experience saw a rise of 2 percent. On the other hand, leadership roles with experience of over 16 years declined by 2 percent.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 08:09 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.