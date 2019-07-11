IT companies rescue job-scene, hiring rises 6% in June

Hiring activities registered 6 percent growth in June led by the IT-software industry, which clocked 26 percent growth.

The Naukri's job index for June stood at 2,172, up 6 percent compared to June 2018 when it was 2,047.

Hiring activity in the IT-software industry clocked a growth of 26 percent, making it one of the fastest-growing industries. Besides IT-software other industries, the growth was helped by advertising and PR (14 percent), FMCG (8 percent) and media and dotcom (11 percent). Insurance also saw a growth of 17 percent.

However, auto and ancillary and banking dipped 18 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Professionals in functional areas like HR, administration and sales or business development were in demand with a rise of 15 percent and 7 percent, respectively. But banking and BPO areas recorded a dip of 14 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Demand for beginners with an experience of up to three years grew by 5 percent, whereas mid-level executives with an experience ranging from four to seven years grew 8 percent.

While recruitment activities for mid-management roles with 8-12 years of experience grew by 8 percent, senior management with 13-16 years of experience saw a rise of 2 percent. On the other hand, leadership roles with experience of over 16 years declined by 2 percent.