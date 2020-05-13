Issued e-way bills double from April as economic activity resumes: Report

As economic activity gradually resumes, the number of e-ways bills generated has doubled from April in this month until May 11.

As per a report by Financial Express, 6 lakh e-way bills were generated on the good and services tax (GST) portal from May 4-11, after restrictions were eased.

In February 19.7 lakh e-way bills were issued per day on the GST portal, the report said. This number lowered to 13.1 lakh per day the following month, and 2.87 lakh per day in April.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

But the number of e-way bills generated is still much lower than the normal levels, Rajat Mohan, senior partner at AMRG & Associates, was quoted in the report saying.

"E-way bill numbers may continue to be low as many of the state governments are apprehensive about the free movement of non-essential commodities till the pandemic is controlled," Mohan said as per the report.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown began on March 25 and is expected to be extended after March 17.

From May 4, the government had permitted economic activity to resume in orange and green zones.

E-way bills are mandatory to for inter-state movement of cargo worth over Rs 50,000.

The government had extended validity of e-way bills that expired between March 20 and April 15 till May 31.