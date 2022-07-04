ISSDA, SPA ink pact to promote innovative use of stainless steel

Industry body ISSDA on July 4 said it has inked an agreement with the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to promote innovative use of stainless steel across the construction industry.

Through the memorandum of understanding (MoU), both institutions plan to promote innovative architectural technologies and materials across buildings and the construction industry with the common objective of advancing the field of architecture design, the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) said.

”For this, the two plan to implement a series of activities including online and offline courses on stainless steel for architecture students, industry visits for students and faculty to gain a real-time experience of the manufacturing process of stainless steel, seminars and workshops, and model projects by students in the domain of stainless steel,” it said.

The students will get hands-on experience of the applications of stainless steel through static and mobile demonstration centres called Architectural Stainless Steel Demonstration Centers.

ISSDA will provide domain expertise in various aspects of stainless-steel usage and will also assist the students in their research papers.

"We hope to not only disseminate information about stainless steel usage, but also enhance knowledge by collaborative research in newer architectural designs and applications to provide sustainable solutions for nation building,” ISSDA President Pahuja said.

In a statement, ISSDA said the pact was signed between its President K K Pahuja and Director SPA P S N Rao, and other representatives from both sides, on Friday in New Delhi.