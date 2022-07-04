English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    ISSDA, SPA ink pact to promote innovative use of stainless steel

    Through the memorandum of understanding (MoU), both institutions plan to promote innovative architectural technologies and materials across buildings and the construction industry with the common objective of advancing the field of architecture design

    PTI
    July 04, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
    Given the high cash levels in the balance sheet, we expect higher dividend payout which will improve return ratios

    Given the high cash levels in the balance sheet, we expect higher dividend payout which will improve return ratios

    Industry body ISSDA on July 4 said it has inked an agreement with the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to promote innovative use of stainless steel across the construction industry.

    Through the memorandum of understanding (MoU), both institutions plan to promote innovative architectural technologies and materials across buildings and the construction industry with the common objective of advancing the field of architecture design, the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) said.

    ”For this, the two plan to implement a series of activities including online and offline courses on stainless steel for architecture students, industry visits for students and faculty to gain a real-time experience of the manufacturing process of stainless steel, seminars and workshops, and model projects by students in the domain of stainless steel,” it said.

    The students will get hands-on experience of the applications of stainless steel through static and mobile demonstration centres called Architectural Stainless Steel Demonstration Centers.

    ISSDA will provide domain expertise in various aspects of stainless-steel usage and will also assist the students in their research papers.

    Close

    Related stories

    "We hope to not only disseminate information about stainless steel usage, but also enhance knowledge by collaborative research in newer architectural designs and applications to provide sustainable solutions for nation building,” ISSDA President Pahuja said.

    In a statement, ISSDA said the pact was signed between its President K K Pahuja and Director SPA P S N Rao, and other representatives from both sides, on Friday in New Delhi.
    PTI
    Tags: #bonding #ISSDA #SPA #stainless steel
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 01:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.