ISMA cuts sugar output estimates by 3.5% to 328 lakh tonnes for 2022-23 marketing year

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

The downward revision has been made due to a fall in sugar output in Maharashtra to 105 lakh tonnes in the 2022-23 marketing year (October-September), from an earlier projection of 121 lakh tonnes.

Sugar industry body ISMA has revised downwards the country's sugar production estimate to 328 lakh tonnes for the current marketing year ending September, from an earlier projection of 340 lakh tonnes.

The downward revision has been made due to a fall in sugar output in Maharashtra to 105 lakh tonnes in the 2022-23 marketing year (October-September), from an earlier projection of 121 lakh tonnes.

Sugarcane crushing season has ended in the state.

"ISMA has revised its all-India sugar production estimate for 2022-23 (after diversion into ethanol) to 328 lakh tonnes, after considering diversion of about 40 lakh tonnes of sugar equivalent into ethanol," the association said in a statement on Wednesday.