Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ISB only Indian institute among top 25 business schools in FT Global MBA Rankings 2019

IIMs Ahmedabad, Calcutta and Bangalore also made it to the top 100 globally

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The postgraduate programme in management (PGP) of the Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked 24 in the world, according to the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2019.

The Hyderabad-based institute, ranked 28th last year, was the only business school from India to feature among the top 25 institutes in the list.

Among the Indian business schools, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) at Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Calcutta made to the top 100 globally. IIM Bangalore and Calcutta improved their ranking compared to 2018 while IIM Ahmedabad fell to 47th position in 2019 compared to 31 in 2018.

“This goes a long way in helping strengthen the ‘Study in India’ initiative and help promote India as a destination for high-quality management education,” said ISB dean Rajendra Srivastava.

IIM Calcutta improved to 49th position in 2019 compared to 78 a year ago. IIM Bangalore went up to 33rd from 35th a year ago.

ISB, in a statement, said several factors have contributed to this improvement in the rankings. It said with a 187 percent salary increase of its alumni, ISB is ranked third worldwide on that parameter.

“With 34 percent women students, ISB has the largest intake of women students among Indian business schools. As has now become the norm for the school, ISB ranks high in terms of the number of students who are placed within three months of graduation,” said the statement.

On other key parameters like weighted salary, percentage of aims achieved, career services success, value for money and alumni recommendation, the school said it has made steady progress.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

