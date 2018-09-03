App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is your parent a teacher? Avanse Financial will offer you 5% cashback on education loan

The cashback can be availed after the completion of the course.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If either of your parents is a teacher, education finance company Avanse Financial Services will provide 5 percent cashback of the funded tuition fee.

To be eligible for this offer, the student has to opt for a post-graduate course of 2 to 2.5 years at any domestic or international university. The offer is valid for a period of one month from September 1, 2018, to September 30, 2018.

Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services said that this benefit will help students across India to pursue an education in their preferred field in the country or abroad.

Eligible students can apply for the offer as a primary applicant for a minimum loan of Rs 4 lakh and up to Rs 30 lakh. The offer is valid for both secured and non-secured loans. Collaterals will be required as per the credit policy. The interest rate levied will be in the range of 12-13 percent for a loan tenure of 10 years.

Students can avail the cashback amount after the completion of the course by submitting the final mark sheet and passing certificate. This will be verified and cashback will be credited to the student's loan account.

Non-banking financial company Avanse is an associate enterprise of Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC), a diversified financial services group with businesses across lending, asset management, insurance and affordable housing.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 03:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies

