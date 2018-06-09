Is your home insured this monsoon?

Remember the December 2015 Chennai floods?

Insurance companies may have faced a hit of almost Rs 5000 crore from the incident, but apart from a sudden spike in customer queries then, we don’t seem to have learnt any lessons even three years later.

Home insurance is one of the most under-penetrated segments for general insurance companies. While companies have tried to offer more number of features at a cheaper price, the uptake has been low.

Now that the monsoon has hit several parts of India, losing one’s belongings in the rains is a real threat. Many devices, especially electronics are damaged as soon as moisture enters the internal systems. These include household items like television, refrigerator, washing machine as well as coolers. Similarly, expensive upholstery also have a chance to be damaged during torrential rains.

Over and above this, a comprehensive cover for fire and allied perils as well as for any theft of cash, jewellery on the way home is also being covered. All this at a premium of Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000 on an annual basis for the complete coverage.

This also includes rain-related water seepage which if not dealt with on time, can lead to a damage to the entire structure of the home.

Sometimes, when there are risks of damage when the flat is being given on rent. A tenant cannot be expected to pay for the damages for monsoon-related effects on physical structure of the house or its belongings. For this, a home insurance product can come handy.

Especially in metro cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata where there are several parts of the cities in low-lying areas and many standalone buildings with people residing on ground floors, rain water entering the house is a common phenomenon.

While premiums turn out to be cheaper if the entire building/society buys home insurance, not all housing societies realise the importance of home insurance.

General insurance companies, on the other hand, had sent a budget wish-list to the Ministry of Finance to introduce special tax sops for home insurance. They wanted the Union Budget to offer tax exemptions for purchase of home insurance either under Section 80C or Section 80D of the Income Tax Act.

While the south-west monsoons are the back-bone of the Indian agriculture and thereby for the economy as a whole, the rains also bring with them certain challenges. Incurring financial expenses for something that an insurance product is purely avoidable.