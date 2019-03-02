App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is your car protected against fire?

A comprehensive motor insurance cover will protect against damages to the vehicle due to fire or theft.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

In the past week, two major fire incidents in Bengaluru and Chennai led to almost 350 cars being burnt down. While the insurance claims of the cars damaged are still being assessed, the number of cars having own damage (OD) motor covers are minimal.

In the motor insurance parlance, there is a motor own damage cover and motor third party cover. Own damage refers to insurance taken for any external and internal damages to one’s own car while a third party cover includes insurance taken against third party liabilities.

According to Indian laws, taking a motor third party insurance is mandatory for all vehicles running on Indian laws. However, an OD cover is not compulsory and cannot be brought on a standalone basis.

Having an OD cover is beneficial because this cover can help recover the costs of one’s vehicle if it is damaged in an accidental incident like fire. Only if it was a deliberate attempt to damage the car/bike by an owner is the insurance not payable.

related news

OD covers that come as a part of a comprehensive motor package are expensive since they are dependent on the type of the car and how old it is. Sedans and SUVs have a higher premium than hatchbacks.

Most car-buyers take a loan before buying the vehicle. Fire-Related damage often means that the entire vehicle would need to be replaced and this would be a costly affair. Especially for owners of multiple vehicles, some of which may be lying in a parking lot, having an insurance cover is vital.

Buying a comprehensive long-term cover would help protect against fire, theft and other accidental damages at an effective price point. When you can save up and buy a vehicle of your dreams, it is imperative that you take both OD and third party insurance with it for your peace of mind.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.