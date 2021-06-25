Is Centre working on fiscal stimulus? Here is everything we know so far

Over the last few weeks, representatives of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have said that the Centre is open to come out with a stimulus package to boost the economy. (Representative Image: AP)

Amid the threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19, there has been a growing chorus for a fiscal stimulus to assist the economy still recovering from the impact of second-wave and subsequent restrictions imposed by states.

Over the last few weeks, representatives of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have said that the Centre is open to come out with a stimulus package to boost the economy.

Is the government working on a COVID-19 relief package? Here's everything we know so far

As per a report published in The Economic Times, the Centre is preparing an Emergency COVID Response Preparedness (ECRP-2) package of over Rs 20,000 crore.

The Health and Finance Ministry is working to fine-tune the package, and it will be announced after a nod from the cabinet, the report said, quoting an official in the know.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the claim.

The package will focus on augmenting dedicated COVID-19 treatment facilities, including ramping up of hospital beds, strengthening procurement of essential medical equipment and drugs, bolstering the national and the state health infrastructure, and setting up more laboratories and testing centres, it said.

On June 24, Principal Economic Advisor to the Finance Ministry, Sanjeev Sanyal said that the Centre would closely monitor COVID-19 infection data for six weeks to decide on economic intervention.

“We are dealing with uncertainty. The third wave may happen, but we do not know how it will unfold. We need to take some steps against the third wave as a policymaker, and we will carry monetary and fiscal interventions if required," Sanyal said.

He further said that the Centre would "carefully watch the high-frequency data for six weeks and monitor the testing rather than prejudge how it will behave".

Sanyal also said that fresh interventions could be targeted at sectors based on actual situations rather than generalised ones.

Earlier, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) KV Subramanian also said that government was open to coming out with more measures to boost the economy which has been hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like last year, we do remain very open to coming up with more measures as well...but I think it is really important to take into account the big differences between last year and this year when we talk about a stimulus,” he told PTI in an interview.

Elaborating, the CEA said that, unlike the previous budget which had been framed before the pandemic, the 2021 budget was presented amid the pandemic and had already incorporated significant fiscal expansion.