you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRDAI to offer maiden 3-month internship; here's how you can apply

The interns at IRDAI will be paid Rs 10,000 and last date to apply is March 31

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

If you are looking to build a career in the insurance sector, interning with the insurance regulator would be the best office. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) will be offering a maiden three-month internship to students in their pre-final year of graduation or pre-final year of post-graduation.

“IRDAI proposes to offer internships to students, who are citizens of India, pursuing studies in reputed Institutions such as IITs/IIMs/IIITs/Central Universities/National Law Schools and similar other institutions,” said the regulator.

The interns will be paid a stipend of Rs 10,000. No other facilities will be provided to the interns by IRDAI. The regulator is looking to hire around 10 interns who will begin working from May 2019 onwards.

Here, the internship is for carrying out project/get training in the area of insurance only from a regulatory perspective. The minimum duration of the internship is two months and a maximum of three months.

For the selection process, a Screening Committee constituted for the purpose will scrutinise the applications received. The candidate selected by IRDAI under intimation to the institution concerned.

It will be the responsibility of the interns to make their own arrangements for accommodation and laptops. Working space/internet facility and also other necessities as deemed fit will be provided by IRDAI.

On completion of the project, the intern will have to make a presentation on the project to the head of departments in IRDAI and submit a report to the HR department. They will also submit a report to the IRDAI Library.

Here is how you can apply for the internship:

Log on to the IRDAI website
> Download the form
> Fill the areas of interest
> Attach a letter from the institution
> Send the complete set of documents by email to internship@irdai.gov.in
> Last date to apply is 5 pm on March 31
> A screening committee will check the applications

> Selected candidates will be informed through their educational institutes

IRDAI will be free to use all the research and academic output presented by the interns during their internship. The interns have no right/claim for an appointment in IRDAI by virtue of their internship.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 07:14 pm

tags #India #insurance

