App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRDAI to bring out list of 'too big to fail' insurers

Enhanced regulatory framework will be put in place for these companies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The insurance regulator has set up a committee to bring out a list of systematically important insurers (SIIs). The committee will be chaired by Pravin Kutumbe, member (finance and investment), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

IRDAI said such insurers will be identified and a system of enhanced regulatory framework will be put in place for these companies.

The committee will look into the methodology for identification of SII and also recommend what will be the enhanced regulatory framework for such insurers.

IRDAI said SIIs are perceived as insurers that are "too big to fail". This, it said, creates an expectation of government support for these insurers at the time of distress.

related news

"Due to this perception, these insurers enjoy certain advantages in the market. However, the perceived expectations of government support amplifies risk-taking, reduces market discipline, creates competitive distortion and increases the probability of distress in future," said IRDAI.

The regulator added that SIIs should be subjected to additional regulatory measures to deal with the systemic risks and moral hazard issues posed by these insurers.

The committee has to identity insurers within six months. It is likely that state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be on the list.

Among the other financial regulators, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank as systematically important banks.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 09:00 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.