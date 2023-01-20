 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Irdai says Insurance sector needs Rs 50,000 crore capital per year, appeals conglomerates to pump money

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

The insurance industry will need a capital infusion of Rs 50,000 crore per year to double its penetration in the next five years, sector watchdog Irdai's chief Debasish Panda said on Friday.

Panda appealed to business conglomerates to channelise funds into the sector, saying the return on equity is at a healthy 14 percent for life insurers and 16 percent for non-life, while in the case of top five companies it goes up to 20 percent as well.

It can be noted that the insurance sector is a very competitive industry, with nearly two dozen life insurance companies and over 30 non-life ones. The overall penetration for insurance is 4.2 percent as of FY21-end.

"If we have to double the penetration, every year there is a need to infuse an additional Rs 50,000 crore," Panda said addressing the annual insurance and pension summit organised by industry lobby CII here.

He said the number has been arrived at after doing an analysis of current GDP growth, inflation and penetration, and also added that he will meet the heads of insurers after March to prepare in pursuit of the same requirements.

"I'd like to reach out to the conglomerates who are present in this country, individual investors who are interested to invest their money," he said.